Wrentham man serving in South China Sea
The Navy Office of Community Outreach sent Along The Way this photo of Sonar Technician Surface 2nd Class Justin Lennox, from Wrentham, and Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Rebecca Brennan preparing a Mark 46 torpedo to be inserted into a tube. They’re aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee in the South China Sea. The Chafee is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet.
Cold weather safety tips
Tuesday’s forecast calls for low temps in the single digits, with feel-like temps below zero. With the coldest blast in a year arriving Tuesday, here are some tips on dealing with the frigid weather from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- When going outdoors, besides a hat and mittens/gloves, adults and children should wear a scarf or knit mask to cover the face and mouth, long sleeves snug at the wrist, a water-resistant coat and boots and layers of clothes.
- Excess sweating will cause your body to lose more heat, so remove extra layers of clothing whenever you feel too warm.
- Don’t ignore shivering as it’s a first sign your body is losing heat, and constant shivering is a sign it’s time to go inside.
- Pet owners are reminded cold tolerance varies from pet to pet, and owners should be aware of their pet’s tolerance and adjust their activities. No pet should be left outside for long periods of time. Check your dog’s paws for cracked pads or bleeding. Following a walk, wipe down pet’s feet, legs and belly to remove chemicals such as deicers or antifreeze.
- Also, check underneath your car, bang on the hood and honk the horn as a warm vehicle engine can be an appealing heat source for outdoor cats.
The MBTA, meanwhile, is urging its customers to allow for some extra time in their commutes Tuesday as some service delays may occur. “Since Friday’s storm, we have had crews out across the MBTA clearing snow and ice from parking facilities, station platforms, pedestrian paths, bus stops, switches, overhead wires, and other critical infrastructure,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “But because of the extremely cold temperatures anticipated this week, we want to encourage our customers to dress warmly, allow for extra travel time, and be mindful of icy conditions.” Customers are asked to visit MBTA.com/Winter for the latest service information. Customers can also monitor service by connecting on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, and Instagram @theMBTA.
