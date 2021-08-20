Along the Way

Wrentham thanks League School students
The town of Wrentham is looking a little nicer these days thanks to students from the League School of Greater Boston. Students in their vocational program have been awarded certificates for their landscaping efforts in the town center, which included watering trees, weeding, spreading mulch, and fertilizing. “Wrentham is very fortunate to be working with the school and these exceptional vocational students. Their efforts are having a big impact, and residents are taking notice,” said Wrentham Selectman Joe Botaish, who presented each student with a certificate of appreciation during a ceremony held at the Walpole school.
Movie night at Slater Park
Watching a movie with kids on a warm summer night under a starry sky. Sound pretty good, right? Well, the City of Pawtucket has rescheduled its free outdoor movie showing of Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” to 7:45 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 21. The movie will be shown at the Daggett Farm stage area in Slater Memorial Park. It was originally to be shown during the Slater Park Looff Carousel’s 125th Jubilee event but was rescheduled due to inclement weather. In the case of even more rain, the event will be held Aug. 22. You can also buy carousel merchandise at the movie, and proceeds will go directly toward helping maintain the carousel. You can also purchase food for your movie viewing. All purchases are cash only and participants are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on. Enjoy the show!
Community Autism Resources are available
If you have a child with autism, Community Autism Resources could be a useful tool. CAR is now offering two new services: College Navigation and Assistive Technology Hub. The first helps college students navigate campus resources and social situations, as well as filling out applications, time management, scheduling classes, organizing class binders, and studying styles. Assistive Technology Support helps with communication, autonomy, and social connection through visual supports, speech generating devices, and DIY solutions. If you think your child could benefit from these services, visit http://community-autism-resources.com/.
