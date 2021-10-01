Foxboro barber goes a cut above
Foxboro barber Georges Atieh recently went above and beyond to comfort Sandra Smith, a breast cancer patient who decided to have her head shaved as she underwent chemo treatment. Smith told NBC 10 WJAR that she has always had long hair; it served as a comfort to her. So having her head shaved was an emotional experience. Atieh noticed that Smith was becoming emotional as she sat in her chair. So he took the shaver to his own head, saying, “I want to support you and now we look the same.” This touching sentiment caused Smith to tear up with happiness. “I definitely didn’t expect that at all. I told myself I wasn’t going to cry while I was shaving my hair off and I was trying to keep calm, but as soon as he did that, it was such a shock but so touching,” she said. Both Atieh and Smith are hoping that the story will be used to spread awareness about breast cancer and hopefully a cure can be found.
Toy drive for Christmas Is For Kids
Kelly Fox, an adviser at Portia Planning and Wealth Management, is hosting a drop and drive new toy collection on Saturday, Oct. 9 to benefit Christmas Is For Kids, the program she has chaired since 2006. For this one-day drop-off event, you can donate new toys for children from newborn to age 18. Donations can be such items as soft toys, athletic balls, arts and crafts, journals, games, blankets and gift cards. Volunteers will collect donations from trunks, in a contactless way, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Portia Planning, 30 Man Mar Drive, Plainville. For more information, visit www.councilforchildren.org.
‘Fore’ a great cause
One Leg Up, a local charity that helps help children cope with an amputation, and the group Golden Opportunity for Independence, or GOFi, recently raised almost $20,000 at their first annual combined golf tournament at Wentworth Hills Country Club in Plainville. The tournament drew over 175 golfers. Paul Donnelly, founder of One Leg Up, and Pauline Hoegler, founder of GOFi, met and started the joint effort. Hoegler actually gave a golden retriever puppy to Donnelly, an amputee himself. “This buddy I call Boston has changed my life forever! He calms me, let’s me finally sleep at night, turns lights on and off for me and has become my best friend!” Donnelly says. For more information on the groups, visit https://www.onelegupusa.org/ and https://www.gofidog.org/.
