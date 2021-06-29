Seekonk girl comes through for animal shelter
Six-year-old Jaylyn Kenney of Seekonk last week presented the board of selectmen with a donation of $2,510.75 from her lemonade stand fundraiser. The money will go to the Seekonk Animal Shelter in memory of her dog. Jaylyn held her fundraiser Memorial Day “in memory of her best bud, Dexter, a miniature golden-doodle, who recently crossed the rainbow bridge,” her mother, Rebecca Kenney, said. Selectmen presented Jaylyn with a proclamation, which said they were “grateful for amazing community members like you.” Jaylyn also recently visited the local animal shelter to see some of the animals her donation is helping. “From all of us at the shelter, we would like to thank Jaylyn for all her hard work,” the Friends of the Seekonk Animal Shelter said.
Kidz 4th Fun is this weekend
A reminder: Kidz 4th Fun is set for Saturday at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 420 Oak Hill Ave., Attleboro. The annual event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. It runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. features a 4th of July bike parade, races, sprinklers, DJ Nate Adams and more. The event will be postponed to Sunday if it rains, but Recreation Director Dennis Walsh says he is optimistic that won’t be necessary. More info: https://www.cityofattleboro.us/258/4th-of-July-Events.
Blood donations needed
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked through the summer. As a thank you, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year. Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Plainville — Wednesday, July 7, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
North Attleboro — Monday, July 12, 1 to 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch St.
North Attleboro — Thursday, July 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
Foxboro — Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St.
City Lions group accepts donations
The Southeastern Paws of Comfort Lions of Attleboro collect redeemable bottles and cans, can tabs, hearing aids and eyeglasses — including sunglasses. For pickup or to drop off, call Annmarie at 508-223-6039 or Monique at 508-431-0282.
