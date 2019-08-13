Plainville scholarship fund ends
The Plainville Community Scholarship Fund Inc. has announced seven awards have been granted for this year, but they are the final scholarship recipients. “The Plainville Community Scholarship Fund bylaws prohibit the board of directors from soliciting funds,” board member Kathy Parker said. “Unfortunately, because all funds from our initial grant have been awarded, this year will be our last. We are pleased to have been able to help dozens of families in Plainville.” The last recipients are Brendan Clarke, Amanda Goddard, Jennifer LaPorte, Justin LaPorte, Dylan Leonard, Kelsie Rainone and Nicholas Sammarco. Winners have been awarded $1,000 each to support their higher education costs. All winners live in Plainville and have successfully completed at least one year of academic study at a college, university or trade school.
Friends of the Ten Mile?
Join Friends of the Ten Mile for a morning of community service cleaning up the East Branch of the Ten Mile River as it flows by Mason Field in North Attleboro. Meet Sunday, Aug.18 at 8 a.m. to pull debris from the water and clean litter from the woods. The Friends believe that there is good potential at Mason Field for riverside recreation and this is the first step in the restoration of the riverfront. Bring water and wear sturdy shoes. For more information, or to volunteer, email tenmilefriends@gmail.com or call 401-578-2746. In the Attleboro area, the river travels through Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and Seekonk.
Plainville Lions fall festival
Plainville Lions Club is looking for crafters and vendors to rent 12 by 12-foot spaces for $35, or any interested groups for its13th annual Fall Festival. To be held on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Oct. 6, at Telford Park behind the old town hall on South Street (Route 1A). Family fun and food and entertainment. 4H groups welcome. For info or to book a space, call Donna at 508-699-9119 or email dmerrick@comcast.net. Also, the annual car cruise will be held. Trophies will be awarded. For info contact Patti at 508-695-2056 or Rod at 508-446-1515 or natlpatti@yahoo.com
American Legion concert in Rehoboth
American Legion Post 302 at 84 Bay State Road in Rehoboth presents blues band Gary Lait Cummings & Soulmates Band Saturday, Aug. 17 from 8 to 11 p.m. Entry fee is $5. Tickets at door or email speedyjake@aol.com.
Locations to give blood in the area
The American Red Cross needs blood. To help address an emergency blood shortage, those who give blood or platelets through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more and sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive. Blood drives include:
Foxboro — Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Norton — Monday, Aug. 19, 2 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 1 Power St. Police department drive.
Attleboro — Wednesday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arooga's Sports Bar and Grill, 228 Washington St. (Route 1), South Attleboro.
Mansfield -- Wednesday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), 5 Hampshire St.
Franklin — Thursday, Aug. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., Franklin Elks Lodge, 1077 Pond St.
