Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is holding its first annual Spade Cat Strut Virtual 5K race.
Participants can complete the 5K at their own pace (walk, run or bike) on their own time and on whatever course they choose. When the race has been completed, they can submit pictures of themselves and their team completing the race or a screen capture of your time to include on a Spade Cat Strut results page which can be found on Angelcat’s social media and website.
Every dollar raised will go directly to the care and vetting of over 50 rescue cats and kittens in foster care with Angelcat Haven. The basic race package is $25 and contains a printable race bib, finisher medal, sticker, and a handmade catnip toy.
An upgraded package for $35 includes all of the basic package plus a Spade Cat Strut 5K T-shirt or racer-back tank top. The race bib will be emailed after sign-up and the medal and shirt packages will be shipped the week of Dec. 1. All medals and shirts are made by local artisans.
Sign-ups are open and will close on Nov. 2. No refunds, as this event is completed independently at your own pace. Please contact jessica@angelcathaven.com with any questions. More info: www.angelcathaven.com/products/angelcat-haven-virtual-5k.
