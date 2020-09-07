PLAINVILLE — Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue will host its semiannual can and bottle drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 12, at Desco, 36 Bacon Square.
Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles to help support the rescue, which is also collecting used ink cartridges.
All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag or glass bottles in the cardboard box they were sold in.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the following procedures have been put in place: Pull your car up to the side of the building on Bacon Square and a volunteer will direct you to a spot in the large parking lot adjacent to the building. Only one car will be allowed to unload its donation at a time. Please wear a mask and maintain 6 feet distance from all involved.
Do not drop off any cans at the front of the building and the rescue is not accepting early can drop off. Check Angelcat’s Facebook page for more details. If you are interested in volunteering for the event or helping count cans on another day, email nora@angelcathaven.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.