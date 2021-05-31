PLAINVILLE — Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting its semi-annual can-and-bottle deposit drive Saturday, June 5. Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Desco, 36 Bacon Square.
All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag and glass bottles should be in the cardboard box they were sold in. Also being collected are used ink cartridges, and catnip products will be sold.
Pull your car up to the side of the building at Bacon Square and a volunteer will direct you to a designated spot in the large parking lot adjacent to the building.
Check the group’s Facebook page for more details. If you are interested in volunteering for this event or helping count cans on another day, email nora@angelcathaven.com.
