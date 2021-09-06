PLAINVILLE — Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting its semi-annual deposit can and bottle drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Desco, 36 Bacon Square.
Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles to help support Angelcat Haven. They’re also collecting used ink cartridges.
All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag or glass bottles in the cardboard box they were sold in. Due to social distancing guidelines, the following procedures have been put in place. Pull your car up to the side of the building on Bacon Square and a volunteer will direct you to a spot in the large parking lot adjacent to the building. Only one car will be allowed to unload their donation at a time. Wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from all involved.
Do not drop off any cans at the front of the building and early can drop-off is not being accepted. Check Angelcat’s Facebook page for more details. If you are interested in volunteering for the event or helping to count cans on another day, email nora@angelcathaven.com.
