If you’re looking for something fun for kids ages 5 and older as well as adults, Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is holding two kitten showers in July in Plainville, with its latest litter of kittens. The groups is taking all COVID precautions and will be allowing small groups to help socialize the kittens while helping to raise funds. Groups are 1-2 people for $30 or 3 people for $45. Tickets are going fast. The dates are July 27 and 30. Tickets purchased are for a specific time slot to allow for social distancing. All money raised goes to support the rescue. For tickets, go to facebook.com/events/5732069870197629 or eventbrite.com/e/angelcat-haven-kitten-shower-july-27-tickets-163402843303 or eventbrite.com/e/angelcat-haven-kitten-shower-july-30-tickets-163408558397.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.