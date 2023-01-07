TAUNTON -- The Little Rhody Bottle Club's annual antique bottle show and sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at the Clarion Hotel, 700 Myles Standish Blvd., Interstate 495 Exit 25.
The show features over 35 dealers from throughout New England who will offer over 60 tables of antique bottles, insulators, and stoneware for sale. Inexpensive bottles will be available for new collectors, while the advanced collectors will find rare and unusual offerings.
This is one of the largest of such events held in New England. Whether you are interested in bottles from your hometown, old Coke or other soda bottles, historical flasks, milk bottles, ink bottles, canning jars, whiskies or some other type of bottle, this is the place to find them. Admission is $3.
For more information, check out the club website https://littlerhodybottleclub.org/.