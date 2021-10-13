MANSFIELD -- The water department will flushing fire hydrants all over town for the next five weeks beginning Thursday.
The annual work is conducted to clean iron and other mineral deposits that form in water mains and to ensure adequate water flow and quality.
Workers will be flushing hydrants from midnight to 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the public works department.
The hydrant flushing may cause discoloration in water. If customers experience discolored water, they should run the water until it clears.
For additional information go to mansfieldma.com or call the water department at 508-261-7376.
