Mansfield DPW Ribbon Cutting

The Mansfield Department of Public Works building.

 Photos by MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

MANSFIELD -- The water department will flushing fire hydrants all over town for the next five weeks beginning Thursday.

The annual work is conducted to clean iron and other mineral deposits that form in water mains and to ensure adequate water flow and quality.

Workers will be flushing hydrants from midnight to 6 a.m., weather permitting, according to the public works department.

The hydrant flushing may cause discoloration in water. If customers experience discolored water, they should run the water until it clears.

For additional information go to mansfieldma.com or call the water department at 508-261-7376.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.