NORTON -- The 28th annual Chartley Halloween parade will kicking off at noon, Sunday, Oct. 31, on Route 123 at the Attleboro line.
The parade, organized by the town’s parks and recreation department, will continue east on Route 123 to St. Mary’s Church at Route 123 and Power Street.
The popular parade was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be traffic detours for Route 123.
