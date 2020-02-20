NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Capt. Kyle R. Van De Giesen Memorial Award Committee is accepting applications for the fifth annual award.
Van De Giesen, a Marine pilot, was killed in action in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom on Oct. 26, 2009.
Current seniors at North Attleboro High School and Bishop Feehan High School are eligible to apply for the financial award by completing an application. Each applicant must also obtain a character reference from an adult who is not a family member.
Both items must be received by April 1. Applications that do not include both of these items will not be considered.
The award is not necessarily a scholarship. The recipient does not have to be continuing on to a college or university. He or she will be chosen by a committee consisting of Van De Giesen’s family and close friends. Applications are available in the guidance office or by emailing rememberKRV@yahoo.com.
