PLAINVILLE — Friday is the deadline to apply for grants from the Plainville Elderly & Disabled Taxation Aid Fund.
You may qualify for assistance if you are at least 65 or disabled, have owned and occupied your property on July 1, 2022, and meet other criteria. All personal information will remain confidential.
For more information or to download an application, visit www.plainville.ma.us/taxation-aid-committee.
Applications are also available at the Senior Center, Assessor’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office in Town Hall and with the veterans agent.
The program is funded by donations from residents, businesses, community groups, and churches.
Last year, the taxation aid fund committee awarded 11 tax grants totaling $5,500.
Donations to the fund can be mailed or dropped off at the Treasurer’s Office at Town Hall.