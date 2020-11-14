FALL RIVER — For more than a quarter of a century, the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education (FACE) has sponsored a fall dinner to raise money for scholarships for students to attend Catholic schools in the Fall River Diocese.
As with everything else in 2020, this year’s dinner on Nov. 4 looked much different, but one of the highlights of the dinners remained: The presentation of the Timothy J. Cotter Friend of Catholic Education Award for exceptional service in Catholic education.
This year’s award went to all Catholic schools in the diocese for their effort to educate students during the coronavirus pandemic despite the challenges facing students and staff.
Area Catholic schools include Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, St. John the Evangelist School also in Attleboro, St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro, and St. Mary School in Mansfield.
“I am so pleased to present this year’s award to all of the dedicated staff, faculty and administrators within the Diocese of Fall River Catholic School Community who have inspired us with their continued strong commitment to their students,” Bishop Edgar da Cunha said. “They have shown tremendous care for our students and families, exemplified perseverance and flexibility during uncertain times and demonstrated great concern and kindness for our school communities. Our teachers, principals and staff are a blessing to our Diocese!”
Miriam Sherman, CEO of The Catholic Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts said, agreed.
“I am so pleased that FACE has been able to support our schools, especially throughout this very challenging year — and there is no one more deserving of this year’s award than the faculty, staff and administrators at each of the schools throughout the Diocese of Fall River.”
Daniel S. Roy, superintendent of Catholic schools, added “Through their humility and commitment, our students are back in school and thriving. This is a unique opportunity to showcase what Catholic education is all about, and our school communities have exceeded expectations.”
Timothy Cotter was chairman of the St. Mary’s Education Fund, which is now FACE, and champion of Catholic education in the Diocese of Fall River. The award will be on display at each of the schools throughout the year. Visit www.face-dfr.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.