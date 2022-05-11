Many area garden organizations are holding plant sales and other events Saturday.
Though these events all fall on the same day, they were organized independently, said Emily Nicodemus of the Garden Club of Norfolk. However, she added that, “For most of us, it is our largest fundraiser.”
Proceeds from events held by the Norfolk and Mansfield clubs will support club programs, including upkeep of area gardens, educational programs and others.
Norfolk
The Garden Club of Norfolk will be holding its annual plant and bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Hill and Gazebo, 2 Liberty Lane. A number of plants, including a variety of perennials, will be available for sale. There will also be a yard sale and homemade baked goods for sale as well. Zeigler’s Market Garden and the Massachusetts Cactus and Succulent Society will also participate. For more information, visit gardenclubofnorfolkma.com or visit gardenclubofnorfolkma@gmail.com.
Mansfield
The Garden Club of Mansfield is holding its 28th annual Gardening on the Green Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Perennials, annuals, vegetables, trees and shrubs will be for sale. There will also be baked goods available, a yard sale and a raffle for gift baskets and gift certificates from businesses in the area. The sale will be held in the parking lot at Mansfield Town Hall, 6 Park Row. For more information, email GCofMansfield@gmail.com.
Attleboro
The Attleboro Community Garden is hosting a plant swap event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Come by the garden, located at the intersection of Riverbank Road and Mechanic Street, to exchange seedlings and plants with other members of the community. The event is free and open to the public. There will also be a seed-planting activity for kids and canvas bags for sale at the event. For up-to-date information on the event, visit the Attleboro Community Garden on Facebook.