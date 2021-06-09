BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The following local students earned degrees at the University of Vermont.
Bachelor of science
Mansfield: Kyle Amerantes, Vanessa Marascio, Molly Perry, Sean Powers
Attleboro: Cole Brady
Wrentham: Timothy Bragaw
Norton: Benjamin Combs, Emma Daly, Annabel Diestel (and bachelor of arts), Kyle Murphy
Foxboro: Sofia Isaza
Bachelor of arts
Norton: Jonathan Barthe
North Attleboro: Collin Fiske
Foxboro: Brianna Jasset
Mansfield: Elizabeth Mackin (cum laude, plus bachelor of science), Ailinn Santos (cum laude)
Seekonk: Katelyn Silvia
Norfolk: Josie Talerman
These students made the spring Dean's List:
Mansfield: Kyle Amerantes, Catherine Campbell, Tessa Garufi, Sean Powers, Jake Ten Eyck
Norfolk: Lilia Angelone
Wrentham: Jamie Buckley
North Attleboro: James Bush
Norton: Benjamin Combs, Elise Cracco, Mary Diestel, Annabel Diestel, Hannah Kubinski, Sarah Kubinski
Foxboro: Sofia Isaza, Brianna Jasset, Emily Michienzie, Allie Shiers
Attleboro: Amanda Lindley
Plainville: Jacob Mager
Seekonk: Caroline Mahoney
