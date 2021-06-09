BURLINGTON, Vt. -- The following local students earned degrees at the University of Vermont.

Bachelor of science

Mansfield: Kyle Amerantes, Vanessa Marascio, Molly Perry, Sean Powers

Attleboro: Cole Brady

Wrentham: Timothy Bragaw

Norton: Benjamin Combs, Emma Daly, Annabel Diestel (and bachelor of arts), Kyle Murphy

Foxboro: Sofia Isaza

Bachelor of arts

Norton: Jonathan Barthe

North Attleboro: Collin Fiske

Foxboro: Brianna Jasset

Mansfield: Elizabeth Mackin (cum laude, plus bachelor of science), Ailinn Santos (cum laude)

Seekonk: Katelyn Silvia

Norfolk: Josie Talerman

These students made the spring Dean's List:

Mansfield: Kyle Amerantes, Catherine Campbell, Tessa Garufi, Sean Powers, Jake Ten Eyck

Norfolk: Lilia Angelone

Wrentham: Jamie Buckley

North Attleboro: James Bush

Norton: Benjamin Combs, Elise Cracco, Mary Diestel, Annabel Diestel, Hannah Kubinski, Sarah Kubinski

Foxboro: Sofia Isaza, Brianna Jasset, Emily Michienzie, Allie Shiers

Attleboro: Amanda Lindley

Plainville: Jacob Mager

Seekonk: Caroline Mahoney

