Seven local teenagers were given the Pope Saint Pius X Youth Award for going above and beyond in serving their parish community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The honors were presented to the teens by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, head of the Fall River Diocese, during a recent prayer service held at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
The annual award, named for the pontiff who created the Fall River Diocese in 1904, was first presented in 2001 and honors youth who helped their parishes “with selflessness, commitment and dedication.
Nominated for the honor by their pastor, recipients support their parishes and community through a variety of ministries and activities.
Some are lectors, Eucharistic ministers, religious ed teachers, and youth group leaders; others have volunteered in local food pantries and tutored non-English-speaking persons. One has led a yearly initiative to collect and distribute school supplies for students in need.
This year many of recipients are being recognized for their response to the pandemic — organizing a fundraiser to support first responders; operating video technology to livestream parish Masses; assisting with drive-by distribution of religious education materials, and cleaning and sanitizing the church.
Pope St. Pius X Youth Award recipients must have already received the Sacrament of Confirmation, be at least a sophomore in high school and not older than 19. A total of 44 teens were given the awards
The local teens honored and their parishes are:
Savannah P. Blanchard
- , St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro
Daniel T. Currier
- , St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, Attleboro
Angela M. DeTrolio
- , St. Mary Parish, Mansfield
Emily M. Fasteson
- , Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk
Victoria C. Kopij
- , St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Attleboro
Clare Lowre
- , St. Mary Parish, Norton
Amy M. Parkinson, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, North Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.