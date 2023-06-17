NORTON — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn last month spoke before about 90 Attleboro area Vincentians at their annual Ozanam Dinner at St. Mary’s Church.
Quinn described the many factors he routinely weighs, and often struggles with, in trying to find the “right balance” as the county’s chief law enforcement officer.
“I believe very strongly that the public must be protected. That is my job and duty,” Quinn said. “I also believe in redemption and second chances.”
The vast majority of those incarcerated, he reminded those assembled, will soon be released and will return to area communities, hopefully to become productive, contributing citizens.
Coming out of church one morning, Quinn recalled encountering a man who he remembered he had prosecuted and jailed. The man said he wanted instructions on how to vote, and told Quinn he wished to vote for him.
He praised the Vincentians for their grassroots ministry to those very individuals and their families as they return to their home communities.
Vincentians are members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), a lay Catholic group affiliated with the Catholic Church.
In the Attleboro area, all Vincentian works of charity and justice are undertaken by volunteers, about 200 of them in six communities.
Peter Kortright, program director for the Attleboro District Council’s SVdP Reentry Program which is now in its sixth year, thanked Quinn for his personal and financial support.
Through forfeiture assets and other funding under the District Attorney’s Office, Quinn has provided $110,000 to the program, money spent largely on housing assistance for ex-inmates.
These funds, Kortright said, are also spent to help the returning citizens continue with substance abuse treatment, secure identification cards, pay off fines, get transportation to see family or to apply for services, find work, and address other needs.
Quinn, himself an active Catholic, has also been the main speaker at graduation ceremonies for a program offered by Vincentians to inmates about to be released. Held inside the Bristol County jail, “Getting Ahead While Getting Out” was offered to inmates before being shut down by the pandemic. Kortright said it’s hoped the program will soon be restarted.
At the dinner, Quinn received SVdP’s highest honor, its Top Hat Award given in memory of the society founder, Frederic Ozanam, who the annual Ozanam Mass and Dinner commemorates, and who as a student at Sorbonne University in Paris began the Society’s work in 1833 amid the French Revolution and devastating poverty.
Quinn, Kortright and Kortright’s wife Diana Reeves also received small replicas of the sculpture, “When I Was in Prison,” for their contributions to the incarcerated.
Kortright and Reeves co-founded the society’s Attleboro Reentry Program. Kortright has stepped down as program director, but will remain involved.
During the dinner, Tom Dwyer, the SVdP district council’s president, reported on the work of the Society in the area. He said the council and its seven parish-based units or conferences, provide about $650,000 in aid a year, most for rent, emergency shelter for the homeless, utilities, and other critical life-sustaining needs. Other aid comes from donated goods through food pantries and a clothing center.
“We do this through personal encounter, usually home visits,” Dwyer said. “The need is great, and we are stretched tight, especially for volunteers.”
Particularly alarming is the marked increase in homelessness in this area. “We are putting more and more folks up in motels because the shelters are beyond full with long waiting lists,” he said. The Society works with governmental and non-profit organizations and receives funding from parishioners, its annual Friends of the Poor Family Walk in September, and foundations.
“We are often the last resort,” Dwyer said, not only for those in need but for “many of those very same agencies which find their hands tied by regulation or bureaucracy. We have none of those restrictions, just a desire and love to help those in need.”