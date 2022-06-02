WRENTHAM -- Arts on the Common returns to the town common this weekend after an absence of two years due to the pandemic.
The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; the common is at the intersection of routes 140 and 1A.
The event, sponsored by the local cultural council, is designed to appeal to all ages with an emphasis on creativity. Music and live entertainment is scheduled throughout the day.
Local artists have been invited to participate along with council-selected artists from New England.
The Wrentham Cultural Council was recently awarded a $1,500 festival grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. It's being used to hire local talent and create programming for the event.
Each artist is provided with an exhibit space.