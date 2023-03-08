ATTLEBORO — A group formed five years ago to help those who need help, was recognized by the city council on Tuesday.
Jennifer Spaulding and Deborah Reilly, founders of The Attleboro Angels, were awarded a resolution of appreciation for their good works, which includes helping to supply presents for the Christmas Is For Kids program after the application deadline has passed and feeding the homeless.
The group's work was featured in a Sun Chronicle article in January.
The citation read in part: “Jennifer and Deborah have generously donated their money, time and effort to provide assistance to those in need whether homeless, experiencing food insecurity, escaping domestic violence situations or assisting children at Christmas.
“The Municipal Council of Attleboro hereby extends its deepest appreciation for the generous work and care given by the Attleboro Angels, especially Jennifer Spaulding and Deborah Reilly, to a grateful community.”
Councilor Michael Angelo initiated the resolution and added words of his own.
“These two people have taken care of so many families and put smiles on so many faces,” he said. “And it's not just at Christmas time, it’s all year round. They are angels. Thank you so much.”