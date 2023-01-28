FALL RIVER — Catholic schools in the Fall River Diocese are celebrating Catholic Schools Week starting Sunday.
It’s been a tradition since 1974 for Catholic schools across the country to celebrate the week.
The diocese’s Catholic Schools Office is dedicating this year’s Catholic Schools Week to honoring the principals who have led each school through unprecedented times, with the theme “Rediscover Your Catholic School Principal.”
Families are encouraged to recognize the leadership and commitment the principals have given to the 19 schools in the diocese.
Each school will launch a video narrated by the principal that explains the unique qualities of their individual school as well as the benefits of Catholic education.
“Catholic Schools Week is a wonderful way for families to learn more about Catholic education and its unsurpassable value to our country for more than 200 years,” said Daniel S. Roy, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese. “Our Catholic school leaders, educators, and staff members embrace a mission that endures with a new relevance in our time. I welcome all families to view the principal videos as a way to get to know our leaders, encounter our schools, and share our excitement for the excellent work that they do.”
Affordability is a major concern for many new families, officials say.
“Each of our elementary schools encourage families to apply to the Foundation to Advance Catholic Education (FACE) which helps reduce the cost of tuition by providing scholarships,” said Christina Duggan, vice president of operations for the Catholic Foundation of Southeastern Massachusetts.
For this school year, more than 1,000 students have received a needs-based award, which in many cases has reduced tuition by more than 30% and for many schools, this can result in a monthly tuition payment of $300 or less, officials said.
Families are encouraged to apply by March 24.
Other concerns that have been expressed by interested families are special education services for their children.
“The Diocese of Fall River has made great strides in supporting all types of learners by partnering with the S.E.A.L. Foundation, who oversees or supports the certified special education professionals across the diocese,” school officials said, adding over 90% of the schools provide some sort of accommodations for students who learn differently.
The most recent annual report from the National Catholic Educational Association said national enrollment in Catholic K-12 schools increased by nearly 4% for the 2021-2022 school year, the biggest enrollment increase the NCEA has ever observed.
“The past couple of years have been extremely challenging for all educational systems, but never before has the uniqueness of Catholic education been actively sought out by new families,” the diocese said.