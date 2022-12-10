It’s Dec. 10 and Christmas is near. What better way to get fully into the holiday spirit than by taking part in one of the many holiday events at area churches this weekend.
In Attleboro
The Bristol Chorale and Chamber Orchestra of Massachusetts, under the direction of Earl Raney, offers up a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 647 North Main St.
Founded in 1993 and formerly known as the Williams Chorale, the North Attleboro-based ensemble, composed of singers from over 20 area communities, will pay tribute to their late conductor, Peter Williams. This will be their in their inaugural performance. The concert will include carols and seasonal works. Donations are accepted. For more information call 508-212-4774 or visit tbcma.org.
A Christmas sing-a-long and tree trimming is scheduled for 4 p.m. today in front of the Candleberry Chapel, 381 South Main St. Bring a holiday ornament to help decorate the tree. There will be hot chocolate and sweets. Those who can are asked to bring along a non-perishable food product to donate to those in need.
In Foxboro
The Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., will be hosting Neponset Choral Society, a 50-plus member regional chorus for a performance of carols and other holiday favorites.
The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit ncschorus.org for more information and to purchase tickets.
In North Attleboro
The First Baptist Church at 75 Park St. is offering a different take on Charles Dickens’ famous holiday story, “A Christmas Carol.”
Neil McGarry will act his one-man show of this story of forgiveness, grace, and redemption. The performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday in the church sanctuary. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 508-699-2434 or at the door.
Angels in the Light, a candlelight ceremony for those who have loss a child, is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 675 Old Post Road.
There will be a vocalist, readings, music, and fellowship. Participants can bring a 5 by 7 inch framed photo of their child.