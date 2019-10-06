Attleboro area cultural councils are looking for applications from organizations, schools, teachers and individuals for grants for cultural activities, with a deadline of Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The funding for activities in the arts, sciences and humanities for the calendar year starting in January comes from the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
The grants can support a variety of artistic projects and activities, including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies, performances in schools, workshops, and lectures.
In Mansfield, for local guidelines, application forms, and information on the cultural council, go to http://mass-culture.org/Mansfield or contact chairman Christopher George at culturalcouncil@mansfield.com or 774-254-0213.
In Norton, a letter of support from the host agency or venue is required by the cultural council.
Apply at www.mass-culture.org/Norton.
The Foxboro Cultural Council (FCC) will distribute about $6,800 in grants.
For state and local guidelines and information about the FCC, visit www.mass-culture.org. To view the grant application, visit https://mcc.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
The Foxboro Cultural Council is also seeking new members. If interested in the arts and/or sciences, contact the FCC for more information at foxborocc@gmail.com or attend a meeting.
In Plainville, the cultural council last year distributed about $5,000 in grants.
For local guidelines, application forms and information on the Plainville Cultural Council, visit www.mass-culture.org. Or email Lynn Bernier at culturalcouncil@plainville.ma.us
Norfolk Cultural Council is also accepting grants.
Apply for a grant or find out more at www.Mass-Culture.org/Norfolk or contact the council at ncc@norfolk.ma.us.
In Seekonk, the local cultural council usually distributes grants of from $100 to $500.
“I note each year how these grants enrich our communities," said state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk. "The recipients of these community-oriented grants are valued for their work and contributions in the arts, humanities, and science. We look forward to seeing what this year’s group of grantees has to share with us."
For application, visit www.mass-culture.org, and for local guidelines and more information on the Seekonk Cultural Council, contact Alex Dunwoodie at 508-558-3358 or alexdunwoodie@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.