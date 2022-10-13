Several area fire departments will open their stations to the public Saturday, some for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Norfolk firefighters will be welcoming residents and children back from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 117 Main St. station.
The Plainville Fire Department had an open house last year and is welcoming visitors again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 194 South St. station.
An open house in Foxboro is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 8 Chestnut St. station.
In Attleboro, an open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the South Attleboro fire station at 1476 West St., for the first time since the spread of COVID-19 in 2020.
The fire department is inviting residents to share in what it’s like to be a firefighter. Residents and children will be able to see fire trucks. Fire safety information will be available as well as coloring books, trinkets and other fun attractions.
The open houses are being held to commemorate Fire Prevention Month.