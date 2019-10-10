It’s that time of year again — time for costumes, treats and hopefully not too many tricks. Here is a roundup of activities planned in this area.
Attleboro plans Halloween parties
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro will hold its annual Halloween parties from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Bartek Recreation Center at 81 Pine St. and the Coelho Middle School at 99 Brown St.
Each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag filled with goodies, and each location will offer pizza, music provided by a DJ, various games and prizes. The Bartek Center party offers a moonwalk while the South Attleboro party includes a costume contest for various age groups.
The parties are supported by donations of local businesses and individuals.
Both parties are chaperoned by adult volunteers and it is anticipated 200 children will attend each party.
To donate or volunteer, call coordinator Tim Killion at 774-203-1889, ext. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Check donations should be made out to Community Development Halloween Fund and can be mailed to: Attleboro Recreation Department, 77 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Celebrate Halloween at Mansfield Library
MANSFIELD — A Halloween event is set for Saturday, Oct. 12 at Mansfield Public Library, 255 Hope St.
The free event, “Not a Fright in Sight,” features songs, rhymes, games, and other Halloween fun. It starts at 10:30 a.m. and is geared to ages 2 to 6. Costumes are welcome.
Plainville pumpkin contest
PLAINVILLE — The Annual Character Pumpkin Contest voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Plainville Public Library. There are over 10 pumpkins decorated by residents. Vote until Oct. 28 by placing a canned good in the basket in front of a favorite pumpkin, and one can legally stuff the ballot box.
All donations will be given to the Plainville Food Pantry.
The entry with the most canned goods will win a $20 Dunkin Gift Card and library tote bag from the Friends of the Plainville Public Library.
Literacy Center in city wants spooky stories
ATTLEBORO — The Literacy Center, 80 North Main St., is holding a Halloween Writing Contest and you can show off your spookiest storytelling skills by entering.
Deadline to submit your work is Wednesday, Oct. 16. All ages are welcome. Contest guidelines and submission instructions are available at TheLiteracyCenter.com.
Movie at North farm
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Farms, 491 Hickory Road, is hosting its annual free family movie night at its nursery on Friday, Oct. 18.
The Peanuts TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be shown just after sunset at 6:30 p.m. on a large, outdoor screen. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks.
Pickled Willy’s food truck will be offering hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments for purchase. For more information, call 508-695-7200 or visit Attleboro Farms on Facebook.
The event raises thousands of dollars for local charities.
Attleboro school to hold Pumpkin Glow
ATTLEBORO — Studley Elementary School’s annual community Pumpkin Glow is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the 299 Rathbun Willard Drive school.
The rain-or-shine event features over 150 carved pumpkins, a bake sale and family activities organized by AHS Student Council members. Tickets will be sold at the door: $3 per person, children under 3 free.
Literacy Center will offer ‘Haunting on Main Street’
ATTLEBORO — The Literacy Center, 80 North Main St., is hosting a “Haunting on Main Street” haunted mansion and costume party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Admission, which includes games, treats and beverages, is $10 adults, $5 children 12 and over. Costumes welcome. The three-floor building, the former Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge and the first mayor’s house, is said to be haunted. More info: TheLiteracyCenter.com.
Adult party in Foxboro
FOXBORO — An adult Halloween party with MAGNUS is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St.
The party starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and proceeds will benefit the MRPAC. Call 508-543-ARTS (2787) for more information.
Mask workshop at Wrentham library
WRENTHAM — A mask workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Fiske Public Library. It’s for ages 4 and up.
Sign up at the circulation desk or call 508-384-5440. The program is free but canned-good donations will be accepted for the Wrentham Food Pantry.
Norfolk wants jack o’ lanterns
NORFOLK — Norfolk Community League is looking for jack o’ lanterns for the “pumpkin patch” at the 19th annual Haunted Train Ride this month.
Drop off your creation at Holmes Field, 80 Myrtle St., between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 or before noon Saturday, Oct. 19. Reuse it for Halloween by picking it up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Write your name on the bottom. Candles will be supplied.
