Attleboro school to host Pumpkin Glow
ATTLEBORO -- The annual Pumpkin Glow is on for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Studley Elementary School, 299 Rathbun Willard Drive.
The rain-or-shine event is open to the entire community and features over 150 carved pumpkins, a bake sale and family activities organized by AHS Student Council members.
Tickets will be sold at the door: $3 per person, children under 3 free.
See 'Great Pumpkin' Friday at Attleboro Farms
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Attleboro Farms, 491 Hickory Road, is hosting its annual free family screening on Friday night, Oct. 18.
The TV classic "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will be shown just after sunset, at 6:30 p.m., on a large, outdoor screen. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks and drinks.
Pickled Willy's food truck will be offering hot dogs, hamburgers and other refreshments for purchase. For more information, call 508-695-7200 or visit Attleboro Farms on Facebook.
Attleboro Halloween parties on for Oct. 31
ATTLEBORO -- The city will hold its annual Halloween parties from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Bartek Recreation Center, 81 Pine St., and the Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.
Each child will receive a trick-or-treat bag filled with goodies, and each location will offer pizza, a DJ, various games and prizes. The Bartek Center party offers a moonwalk while the South Attleboro party includes a costume contest for various age groups.
The parties are supported by donations from local businesses and individuals. Both parties are chaperoned by adult volunteers and it is anticipated 200 children will attend each one.
To donate or volunteer, call Program Coordinator Tim Killion at 774-203-1889, ext. 6, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Checks can be made out to Community Development Halloween Fund. They can be mailed to: Attleboro Recreation Department, 77 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Wingate at Norton to host annual Trick-or-Treat Night
NORTON -- Wingate at Norton, 184 Mansfield Ave. (Route 140), will welcome local families, children and teens for Trick-or-Treat Night from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The annual Halloween event will feature games and treats. Families planning to attend should RSVP by Friday, Oct. 18 by calling 508-285-7745. Specify the number of children you plan to bring.
Plainville Library hosting pumpkin contest
PLAINVILLE -- The annual Character Pumpkin Contest voting has begun at the Plainville Public Library.
There are over 10 pumpkins decorated by residents. Place a canned good in the basket in front of a favorite pumpkin, and you can legally stuff the ballot box. Voting ends Oct. 28.
All donations will be given to the Plainville Food Pantry.
The pumpkin that gets the most canned goods will win a $20 Dunkin Gift Card and library tote bag from the Friends of the Plainville Public Library.
Norfolk Community League wants jack o' lanterns
NORFOLK -- Norfolk Community League is looking for jack o' lanterns for the pumpkin patch at the 19th annual Haunted Train Ride this month.
Drop off your creation between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 or before noon Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holmes Field, 80 Myrtle St.
Reuse it for Halloween by picking it up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 20. Write your name on the bottom. Candles will be supplied.
The event raises thousands of dollars for local charities.
Haunted house at a haunted house
ATTLEBORO -- The Literacy Center of Attleboro, 80 North Main St., is hosting a "Haunting on Main Street" haunted mansion and costume party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Admission, which includes games, treats and beverages, is $10 adults, $5 children 12 and over. Costumes are welcome. The three-floor building, the former Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge and the first mayor's house, is said to be haunted. More info: TheLiteracyCenter.com.
Adult Halloween party in Foxboro
FOXBORO -- An adult Halloween party with the band Magnus will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St.
The party starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 and proceeds will benefit the MRPAC. Call 508-543-ARTS (2787) for more information.
Mask workshop at Wrentham library
WRENTHAM -- A mask workshop for ages 4 and up is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Fiske Public Library.
Sign up at the circulation desk or call 508-384-5440. The program is free but canned-good donations will be accepted for the Wrentham Food Pantry.
