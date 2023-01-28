Area Jehovah’s Witnesses were among many worldwide marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day — a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism.
Murderous Nazi terror targeted millions for reasons of religion, biology, nationality, or political ideology. But few people know that the Nazis’ victims included thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith.
Jehovah’s Witnesses, also then known as Bible Students, were “the only group in the Third Reich to be persecuted on the basis of their religious beliefs alone,” says German historian, Professor Robert Gerwarth.
The Nazi regime branded Jehovah’s Witnesses “enemies of the State,” according to historian Christine King, because of “their very public refusal to accept even the smallest elements of (Nazism), which didn’t fit their faith and their beliefs.”
On religious grounds, the politically neutral Jehovah’s Witnesses refused to give the “Heil Hitler” salute, take part in racist and violent acts, or join the German army. Moreover, “in their literature they publicly identified the evils of the regime, including what was happening to the Jews,” King said.
Jehovah’s Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol — the purple triangle.
Of about 35,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered direct persecution. Most were arrested and imprisoned. Hundreds of their children were taken to Nazi homes or reformatories. About 4,200 Jehovah’s Witnesses went to Nazi concentration camps.
German historian Detlef Garbe wrote: “The declared intention of the NS [Nazi] rulers was to completely eliminate the Bible Students from German history.”
Pedro Capunay of North Attleboro, a local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said throughout the ordeal, Witnesses stayed true to their faith.
“It is noteworthy that during a time of severe persecution in Nazi-occupied Europe, Jehovah’s Witnesses had the courage to adhere to Bible teachings, remain loyal to God, and display love for others,” Capunay said. “An outstanding example of their faith in action!