NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local youth robotics team won first place in a competition in Rhode Island and is headed toward the world festival in Detroit.
The North Attleboro-based team, called PLanet Robotics, won the Champions Award, Robot Performance Award, and Global Innovation Award at Roger Williams University Saturday.
Coach Pallavi Naravane said the team won by designing a system that would alert a trash disposal company when public trash can become nearly full
The groups were assigned the task of solving a problem "in the public space."
She said the students got the idea for the project after noticing public trash cans overflowing with refuge.
The system involves a sensor that detects when the trash can is 80 percent full that pings an app on a smart phone that the disposal company so it knows when to empty the barrel, she said.
The team consists of seven middle school students from the area.
