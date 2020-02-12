Bristol County Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $75,000 in grants to eight non-profit organizations in the Attleboro area.
In total, the foundation gave $353,000 to 44 organizations throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The local groups and the amounts they received are:
ARC of Bristol County, $12,000; Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, $10,000; Community Visiting Nurse Agency, Inc., $6,000; Hockomock YMCA, $12,000; Horizons for Homeless Children, $2,500; New Hope, $20,000; Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, $7,500; and Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Attleboro District, $5,000.
“Our mission is to support the communities we serve by making them a better place to live and work,” Patrick Murray, president of the foundation and the bank, said.
“Though our investments in local charitable organizations, combined with our community partnerships and volunteer activities, we do our best to fulfill that purpose.”
