Need to get rid of unwanted or expired medications?
Six Attleboro area police departments will be collecting medications Saturday, April 22, during the federal Drug Enforcement Administration's 24th National Take Back Day.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Rehoboth, Norton and Mansfield will be collecting the medications free of charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the DEA.
Foxboro police will be collecting medications from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents can go to their local police stations and drop off unwanted tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.
Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
The DEA accepts vaping devices and cartridges but the lithium batteries must be removed.
The event is free.
Area police departments have been participating in the event for several years.
In the four years they have participated, Rehoboth police say they have collected 446 pounds of pharmaceutical waste.
Since 2010, the initiative has collected over 1.6 million pounds of pharmaceutical waste during 23 collection events in New England, according to the DEA.
The collected medications are disposed at several incineration facilities throughout New England that convert the pharmaceutical waste into clean renewable energy used by local communities, according to the DEA.
Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is a way for police and the DEA to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.
In 2020, an average of 44 people died each day from overdoses involving prescription opioids, totaling more than 16,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Prescription opioids were involved in nearly 24% of all opioid overdose deaths in 2020, a 16% increase in prescription opioid-involved deaths from 2019 to 2020, according to the CDC.