FALL RIVER — The service efforts of 47 teenagers in the Fall River Diocese have been recognized with the annual Pope St. Pius X Youth Award.
Award recipients were active in a variety of ministries and programs within their parishes. Some are lectors, Eucharistic ministers or teachers in religious education programs. Others are altar servers, leaders in youth groups or members of retreat teams.
The recognition came Tuesday in a virtual ceremony that was shared online using the Zoom platform.
The award was first presented in 2001. Recipients must have already received the Sacrament of Confirmation and be at least a sophomore in high school but not older than 19.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha blessed the award medals, led a brief prayer service and thanked recipients for their dedicated service.
He said the future of the church depends on their commitment and leadership.
As the name of each recipient was read, a slide with their photo and parish was featured onscreen along with a quote from their pastor highlighting their contributions to the parish.
Those receiving the award in the Attleboro deanery were: Daniel J. Hasenfus, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Tizia Hernandez and Tiziana Hernandez, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, South Attleboro; John Mahoney, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Attleboro; Dereck W. Bamford, St. Mary Parish, Norton; Adam T. Bertrand, Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, North Attleboro; Hannah Caouette, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; Philip J. Hanifin, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Seekonk; Mary E. Muldoon and Paden L. Palanza, St. Mary Parish, Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.