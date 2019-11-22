Wrentham hosting Thanksgiving run/walk
The second annual Turkeywacker 5K is set to take place Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 in Wrentham.
The trail race is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and will go around the Rice Recreation Complex, across from Wrentham Developmental Center on Emerald Street, which is located off Shears Street.
Walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are invited.
There will be prizes but all participants will receive a Turkeywacker sticker; T-shirts and toques will be for sale, with proceeds benefiting Wrentham Recreation, the sponsor of the event.
Also, White Barn Farm in town will be selling pies and other items. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods in support of the Wrentham Food Pantry.
Until Monday, Nov. 25, the cost to register is $25 for those 18 and older, and $15 for 17 and younger. Costs then rise to $30 and $20. To register visit: http://wrentham.ma.us/wrentham-ma-depts/wrentham-mass-recreation/turkeywacker5k or https://bit.ly/2PBatAs. Questions? Contact Adam Moon at moona@wrenthamschools.org.
Thanksgiving tradition in Mansfield
Attleboro area residents are invited to the Friends of the Elderly Annual Family Thanksgiving dinner in Mansfield, now in its 33rd year. The free, family-style dinner will be served at 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Congregational Church on West Street in Mansfield, across from the South Common. This event is open to residents in Mansfield, Foxboro, Norton, Plainville, Attleboro and North Attleboro.
Reservations are recommended, but not required. To reserve, call Randy Pickus at 508-851-9414. Donations are appreciated as the meal is made possible through the generosity of many individuals and businesses in Mansfield and surrounding towns. Donations can be sent to: Friends of the Elderly, c/o Randy Pickus, 2 Fairfield Park, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Mansfield residents who need a ride to and from the church, or are unable to attend but wish to have their Thanksgiving meal delivered by a volunteer, can call 508-851-9414.
Norfolk Grange offers Thanksgiving dinner
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Grange is holding its third annual Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28. A full Thanksgiving dinner with dessert and coffee will be served.
This event is free, however donations are accepted. If you need transportation, provide your address and you will be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. Sign-up is preferred; email norfolkgrange135@gmail.com or call the Grange at 508-507-8007 to RSVP by Monday, Nov. 25.
The Grange is located at 28 Rockwood Road (Route 115).
Foxboro veterans again delivering dinners
FOXBORO — The Friends of Foxboro Veterans are again planning to deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to veterans homes.
The dinners will be accompanied by homemade dessert, cards made by students and Foxboro High School Thanksgiving football game tickets.
They will be delivered to veterans’ doorsteps Nov. 23, the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
The effort is funded through the generosity of volunteers, businesses and residents.
If you wish to donate, send it to The Friends of Foxborough Veterans, P.O. Box 307, Foxboro, MA 02035.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran to be included — even if they were on the list last year — contact Jim DeVellis at jamesdevellis@comcast.net or 781-771-8104; Lynda Walsh at lynda1061@aol.com or 774-266-3140; Rachel Calabrese at rachel@confikids.org or 781-696-7103; or Ally Rodriguez, Foxboro’s Veterans Service Director, at ARodriguez@foxboroughma.gov or 508-543-1204.
