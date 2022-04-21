Several area communities and organizations have been awarded state grant funding for festivals.
Mass Cultural Council has announced grants totaling $271,500 to support 181 community festivals across Massachusetts.
Each $1,500 grant will fund events that celebrate culture and bring music, film, poetry and more to communities.
Area recipients are:
- Downtown Associates of North Attleboro, for its annual Halloween in the Park.
- Town of Norton, for the Norton Arts Festival.
- Off-Kendrik, a theater organization based in Norton, for the Off-Kendrik Theatre Festival.
- Wrentham Cultural Council, for an outdoor festival on the town common.
- Franklin Cultural Council, for the Franklin Cultural Festival.
“When I look at the list of groups receiving this latest round of festivals funding, I feel joy,” Mass Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt said. “We are able to support and invest in new, fresh, and unique festivals emerging across the Commonwealth, and I enthusiastically encourage all residents and visitors to participate in a community festival.”
Of the grant recipients, 104 are first-timers while 77 are receiving their first-ever Mass Cultural Council award.