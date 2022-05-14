FALL RIVER — Forty-three young people from throughout the Diocese of Fall River were honored with the Pope Saint Pius X Youth Award for their service to their parish in an evening prayer service Monday in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha presented the annual awards that recognize teens who serve their parish community with selflessness, commitment, and dedication.
Recipients, who are nominated for the award by their pastor, support their parish through a variety of ministries and activities. Citing in his homily their service as lectors, Eucharistic ministers, religious education teachers, youth group leaders, ministry volunteers, and more, da Cunha encouraged them to remain committed and involved.
“You can find true joy and happiness in helping others and working for the greater good,” da Cunha said. “In acknowledging you tonight, in acknowledging your service, we want to say thank you for all that you do and all you will continue doing.”
Award recipients must have already received the Sacrament of Confirmation, be at least a sophomore in high school and not older than 19. Those from the Attleboro area honored with award, named for the pontiff who created the Fall River Diocese in 1904, and their parishes are listed below by deanery.
Attleboro
Erica N. DiCorpo, St. Mary Parish, Mansfield; Thomas Field, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Seekonk; Marisa R. Guertin, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Seekonk; Andrew McDonagh, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Attleboro; Mathieu C. Salois, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, Attleboro; and Matthew F. Williams, St. Mary Parish, Norton.
Taunton
Caitlin J. Brawley, Annunciation of the Lord Parish, Taunton; Anthony M. Calisi II, Holy Cross Parish, South Easton; Gabrielle Fielding, St. Ann Parish, Raynham; Victoria Hart, Holy Family Parish, East Taunton; and Colin L. O’Leary, St. Nicholas of Myra Parish, North Dighton.