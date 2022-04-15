ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum has announced details of its Art Lovers Book Club’s spring and summer meetings. Meetings are free of charge and open to the public.
On Saturday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., the club will meet virtually to explore “The Clark Brothers Collect: Impressionist & Early Modern Paintings” by Michael Conforti, James A. Ganz, Neil Harris and Gilbert T. Vincent.
Brothers Sterling and Stephen Clark — heirs to the Singer sewing machine fortune — were among the 20th century’s most influential art collectors. “The Clark Brothers Collect” examines their collections, their personal lives and public profiles, and their significant roles in the history of American museums.
Registration is required in advance of the meeting. Go to https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/art-lovers-book-club/ for a link to register. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Michael Rose will be the guest speaker for the meeting. He is an art historian, gallerist, and writer. Since 2014, he has served as the gallery manager at the historic Providence Art Club. He also writes a weekly column “Inside Art” at the news site GoLocalProv.com.
Summer meeting
On Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., the club will hold a virtual meeting to discuss “Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge” by Barbara J. Mitnick.
The meeting will feature guest speaker Mallory Mortillaro, who will tell the story of her journey to authenticate a marble bust of Napoleon sculpted by Auguste Rodin, which had been sitting in a New Jersey town hall for almost 80 years.
Along the way Mortillaro will share the story of Dodge, the woman who gifted this artwork, along with an entire town hall, in the name of her one and only lost son. The lecture is fully illustrated with present day and historic photographs.
Attendees are encouraged to read “Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge” in preparation for the meeting, though it is not required. Go to the book club web page and click on the link to register for the meeting.
Both programs are funded by the ATT-Texins.