ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum has announced its fall lineup of artists, whose work will be displayed in the Community Gallery.
The September Artist of the Month is Christine Tarter of Rehoboth.
“In this show I have been creating still-life paintings using many objects that have been handed down to me from the amazing individuals that have influenced who I am,” she said. “I find a specialness, a beauty, and an emotional attachment to my heritage evoked by the objects.”
Tarter started painting scenes on small stones with watercolors while in college and after college she worked in the Art Department of the Robbins Co. in Attleboro. She began taking classes at RISD and AAM, all the while being encouraged by local artists Martha Guillette and the late June Spellman and Kay O’Connell.
Education in art has been a lifetime pursuit alongside her career as a dental hygienist.
The October Artist of the Month is Joshua Baptista of Providence.
“This series is a search to discover what exists between reality, fantasy, the unknown, and the general uncertainty in creating a meaningful reflection of life in a global pandemic,” he said. “There is an undeniable parallel between the familiar yet distorted structures and architecture, and the psychic distress of sitting alone with our uncomfortable thoughts, shrouded in grief, confusion, and turmoil.”
Primarily a painter, Baptista also mixes various media to create a parallel world filled with strange, mercurial, and innocently curious creatures. Heavily influenced by his roots in the ‘90s skateboarding and street art scenes in New England, Baptista projects a hesher mindset in his pieces, but does so with a wit and sharpness that illuminates the beauty in the oddities.
The November Artist of the Month is Karole Nicholson of Attleboro.
“My artwork depicts a lifelong connection to nature and my commitment to the protection of an endangered environment,” she says. “Capturing the intimate local landscape, I interpret these scenes using a multitude of textures collaged onto canvas, paper or board.”
Recycled materials allow Nicholson to tell her story while serving as a way to honor precious discards. A generous supply of hand-made papers, tissue paper, rice paper, old music sheets, sand paper, textiles are her tools. This layering of texture is enhanced by the addition of acrylic paint, aqua media, pen, pencils and inks. The second tier in this mixed media technique is the use of reclaimed materials, welcoming the viewer to consider how discarded resources can support an artist’s behavior in making art.
Mixed media, collage and pastel are the mediums of choice for Nicholson. Since completing graphic and advertising design studies at the Rhode Island School of Design in 1995, she has participated in many master level workshops with instructors in the United States, UK and Europe. Her paintings have appeared in many national juried exhibitions and international competitions.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the AAM Community Gallery email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x15.
