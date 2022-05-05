ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the downtown museum on Park Street.
The meeting will include annual reports and the presentation of the 2022 Attleboro Arts Museum Awards to individuals and groups.
Attleboro Department of Parks and Forestry won the “Great Outdoors” award; the Attleboro Department of Public Works won the Necessities of Life” award; Katie Blundell won the “First Responder” award; Amy Rhilinger won the “Arts and Letters” award and Justin Scovish won the “Bring it On” award.
This event is free and open to all.
“The 2022 museum award winners have a long history of supporting the organization,” Attleboro Arts Museum’s Executive Director and Chief Curator Mim Brooks Fawcett said. “It is not unusual for any of these individuals or city department representatives to actually thank the museum after they have completed a challenging task or to go the extra mile to get the job done.
“Their goal has always been to problem solve and conquer all obstacles for the good of the Museum.”
To reserve a space call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.