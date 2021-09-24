ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Behind The Night Portrait,” a novel of WWII and Da Vinci’s Italy by Laura Morelli, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Free and open to all, the event will be held virtually through Zoom.
Morellis will be the guest speaker, and advance registration is required. To receive a link to join the meeting, go to https://lauramorelli.com/attleboro/.
Morelli’s “The Night Portrait” is a dual-timeline historical novel about the creation of one of Leonardo da Vinci’s most famous paintings, “Portrait of a Lady with an Ermine,” and the woman who fought to save it from Nazi destruction during World War II.
Registrants are encouraged to read the novel in advance of the event but it is not a requirement.
The program is funded by the ATT-Texins.
