ATTLEBORO — “Night Moves,” a photography series by Bill Clark, is on display through May 31 in the Community Gallery of the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
“Through an emphasis on the interpretive power of the abstract, my work seeks to tease and engage the viewer’s inner imagination,” Clark said in a news release. “The resulting images are poetic and mysterious landscapes, revealing energetic patterns and delicate details.”
“While seeming to be chaotic at first glance, these prints entice the viewer to draw closer, to investigate the curious elements of the image, to dance with the soothing rhythms of the repetitive lines, and to try and make sense of the puzzling process used to create such a photograph,” AAM says. “All displayed images were captured in a single shot, within a fraction of a second, with minimal adjustments made in the digital darkroom.
“In the dark of night, the shutter is open, and Clark executes rehearsed gestures with the camera in hand. In this way, he uses the camera as his pen and light as ink to make ‘drawings’ of what stands before the lens. This approach is reflective of the Greek word’”photo-graphy,’ meaning “’ight-drawing.’
“The intensity of Clark’s defined movements, carried out within a compressed time period, influences both his creative focus and the emotional impact of the final photograph.”
After a career of working closely with designers, Clark keeps his studio outside of Providence, where he works as a professional photographer and calligrapher. For more information and artworks visit www.billclarkart.com.
The exhibit is free and open to all.
The Community Gallery is located in the lobby of the museum’s Emory Street entrance. Starting this month, exhibitions in the gallery will span two months instead of one.
“A two month long show will allow visitors to spend more time with the works on display and provide an opportunity for the scheduling of special group tours and visits with coinciding exhibits in the main gallery,” said Abby Rovaldi, AAM programs coordinator and Community Gallery curator.
To learn more about exhibition opportunities in the gallery, email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org or call 508-222-2644 x15.