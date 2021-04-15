ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
The meeting, held virtually on Zoom, is free and open to all. It will include annual reports, announcements and the presentation of 2021 Museum Awards to supporters that, AAM says, “bolster the museum in extraordinary ways.”
The 2021 Attleboro Arts Museum Award winners are:
• Ryan Brown: Emerging Artist Award
• Christina Beecher: Service with a Smile Award
• Eileen Struminski: A Friend Indeed Award
All are invited to attend the annual meeting. Reservations are required. Go to https://attleboroartsmuseum.org/annual-meeting/ to register and receive a Zoom link to the meeting.
