ATTLEBORO — In collaboration with this year’s NEA Big Read initiative in the city, the Attleboro Arts Museum will present “Reframed: Exploring the Talent of Artists with Disabilities” Sept. 10-24.
The museum has been an active partner in the city’s Big Read since 2007. The National Endowment for the Arts program encourages participants to read the same book at the same time, and extend their connection to the chosen text through local arts and cultural activities.
This year’s programs are scheduled from September 2022 to April 2023.
Attleboro’s 2022 NEA Big Read book is “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body” by Rebekah Taussig. It’s a memoir that shares personal stories from the author’s childhood to the present day.
Taussig reflects on living both independently and dependently, the complex issues around charity and acts of kindness, the presentation of disability in the media, and how disability affects us all.
Just as Taussig intimately shares her experiences and views, “Reframed’s” invited artists allow viewers to explore their art and life narrative. A number of the artists identify as having a physical disability, while others possess emotional, intellectual or developmental disorders, or are living with mental health conditions.
Caretakers and family members of individuals with disabilities are also exhibiting work and, through their art, explain their relationships and lasting bonds. There is also a showing from select artists that have created works of art to raise issues and meaningful conversations surrounding ableism.
“Reframed” also includes a installation inspired by a customized gallery space at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Boston.
Artists Moriah Faith and Jessica Vohs, with support from the Brookline Arts Center and over 20 New England Village Artists, worked on a large-scale canvas titled “Blooming” that will be on view during the exhibition.
“The painting celebrates and empowers people who deviate from able-bodied ‘norms’ that we typically see adorning the walls of art institutions,” Faith and Vohs said in a museum news release. “‘Blooming’ turns our attention inward to explore the warmth radiated when people come together.
“People with disabilities are not defective or lacking in anything. They are artists, makers, muses, dreamers, and some of the most creative and vibrant people living in our community.”
On Saturday, Sept. 10, an NEA Big Read 2022 kickoff and opening reception will be held at the museum from 2-4 p.m. Exhibiting artists will be honored, complimentary copies of “Sitting Pretty” will be distributed (while supplies last), family activities from the Attleboro Public Library will be offered, and live music will be performed by Attleboro pianist Brittany Dyer. Dyer’s performance is funded by The Ray Conniff Foundation.
Reservations are not required — but are appreciated — by Sept. 9.
Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
The event is free and open to all. The museum and the exhibition are wheelchair accessible. Indicate if any further accommodations are required. Masks are encouraged but are optional at the museum.
“‘Reframed’s’ art is enlightening and, like Taussig’s memoir, will shift typical thinking,” said Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director and chief curator at the museum. “Although artists deserve to have their work seen through more than one lens, there are many creatives that are purposefully exploring their relationship with disability. This work is being produced to challenge and revamp conventional approaches to art, artmaking and ableism.”
Participating artists include Michael Bourque, Nathan Bourque, Peter Damon, Moriah Faith, Florian Jay, Brogan Joe Murphy, Lisa Murphy, Katarina Romanik, Abby Rovaldi, Jessica Vohs.
The art installation was created by the following museum art students: Emily Allard, Elena Cheng, Carson Connolly, Sienna Corsini, Lucas Haran, Helen Lee, Joanne Liao, Evelyn Miles, Eleanor Rockwood, Harrison Scholl, Merissa Scholl, Marco Welt. Instructor: Lisa Granata.