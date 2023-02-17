ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Arts Museum will present its 10th Annual All School Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
Free and open to the public, the show will feature over 110 pieces of artwork created by more than 70 students of all ages who were enrolled in a W. Charles Thompson Museum School art class or workshop during the museum’s 2022 winter, spring, and/or fall programming. All mediums will be on display from drawing and painting to printmaking, ceramics and more.
“My intention is to inspire students to explore art materials, to learn new techniques and to encourage the enjoyment of the creative journey,” AAM Art Educator Lisa Granata said in a news release. “I enjoy teaching the young artists at the Attleboro Arts Museum because they’re fearless in their attitudes towards making art.
“Young children have an openness to learning new skills, using a variety of media and even to acquiring new art vocabulary. They are able to make connections between master artists such as Monet or O’Keeffe and apply these ideas in their own modern masterpiece. The best part, however, is watching their confidence grow as they accomplish making wonderful works of art.”
“My daughter found her stride and was super excited each Saturday morning when getting ready for class,” said Christine Taylor, whose 8-year-old child Morgan has a work in the show. “When I picked her up, she would have an incredible amount of bounce in her step. It was amazing.”
The museum is located at 86 Park St. in downtown Attleboro. To browse and/or register for hands-on arts experiences it offers, visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org and click on “Our Classes.”