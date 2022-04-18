ATTLEBORO — The Community Health Systems Foundation has issued $454,150 in inaugural grants to 25 nonprofits in Southeastern Massachusetts.
The foundation, which launched last fall, was formed to support the health and wellness needs of the residents of communities historically served by Community VNA, which merged with HopeHealth in 2021.
The initial grant goal is to assist organizations to recover and move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, foundation representatives say.
“We are so pleased to be able to support so many organizations through our inaugural grant cycle,” said Paul M. Lenahan, foundation president. “These grants, which ranged from $10,000 to $20,000, will assist organizations to accomplish a wide range of objectives including, improving facilities to better enhance the ability to provide services to those facing food insecurity, purchasing needed PPE supplies, supporting youth programs curtailed due to COVID, and recovering from financial losses experienced when organizations had to cease operations.”
Grants were awarded to the following organizations: Amego, Inc., American Credit Counseling, Associates for Human Services, Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Cable Access, Attleboro Enterprises, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Attleboro YMCA, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket (Camp Ramsbottom), Boys & Girls Club of Metro South, Community Access to Riders (CARS), Farm Fresh RI, Friends of Rev. Larsen Council on Aging, Girls Incorporated of Taunton, Greater Attleboro Council for Children, Hockomock YMCA, Kennedy Donovan Center, Manet Community Health Center (Attleboro), NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, New Hope, Old Colony Habitat, Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation, The Arc of Bristol County, The Literacy Center, and Triboro Youth Theatre.
“Our Hockomock Area YMCA is deeply grateful for the recent $20,000 grant from the CHS Foundation to backfill the large void left from past government funding of our childcare food program,” said Jim Downs, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “Childhood nutrition is a critical part of our licensed programs, not as a luxury, but as the foundation for health and well-being. Kids simply do not achieve high levels of academic success, physical and emotional health, or social resiliency when undernourished. We are incredibly thankful for the Foundation’s investment.”
The Foundation supports 501©(3) organizations primarily serving 13 communities in Bristol and southern Norfolk counties, including Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Norton, Mansfield, Plainville, Wrentham, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Franklin, Dighton, and Taunton.
Information about the foundation and future grant cycles is available at www.chsfoundationma.org.