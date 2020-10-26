ATTLEBORO -- New Hope’s annual Highlights of Hope celebration will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event, normally held in May, will be completely virtual and will be live-streamed on Zoom.
The celebration, held to recognize community and business partners who have been integral to the past year’s work, is an opportunity for community members to join New Hope's efforts in raising awareness and creating lives free of violence and exploitation.
Several awards will be presented, including the Edith Palmer Award, named after New Hope's founder.
It goes to a person who represents her spirit.
This years award recipients are:
Edith Palmer Award: Jasmine Rivas
Community Partner: Trinity Catholic Academy
Business Partner: Spier Family Foundation
Volunteer of the Year: Personal Best Karate
President's Award: State Rep. Elizabeth Poirier
The event will be emceed by Boston radio personality and broadcast media coach Loren Petisce.
The guest speaker is Cindi Perla, who after losing her daughter, Maddilyn Rose Burgess, to domestic violence, founded the Maddilyn Rose Memorial Foundation to raise awareness, honor victims and bring hope to survivors of domestic violence.
RSVP or to learn more, call 508-226-4015 ext. 2106 or email development@new-hope.org.
New Hope is in 41 communities throughout South-Central and Southeastern Massachusetts serving those affected by domestic and sexual violence.
It has been providing services in our community for 40 years, and in the last year supported over 7,000 survivors and provided prevention education and outreach to over 32,000 folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.