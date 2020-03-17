ATTLEBORO — After ordering city hall to close Monday because of the coronavirus, Mayor Paul Heroux told city boards and commissions to cancel public meetings for the time being.
Heroux said like other public officials, he is trying to limit person-to-person contact to limit the spread of the virus.
Not having large groups of people meeting at city hall is part of the process, he said.
Heroux doesn’t have control over the city council and school committee, but they have canceled also.
The mayor has told the planning and zoning boards and other committees to stop meeting.
He said city officials are trying to come up with a way to hold meetings over the internet with members participating from home.
There is no timetable set on when the meetings can resume.
