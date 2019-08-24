ATTLEBORO — Christine Barrett has been hired as the director of the Little Flower Early Learning Center, the Diocese of Fall River’s first early childhood learning center, located on Palm Street in Attleboro.
Barrett is an expert in early childhood learning and brings a wealth of experience that will enhance the academic and religious foundations for children, diocese authorities say.
“A lifelong and innovative early childhood education educator, will shape an engaging, loving, and quality center,” Diocese of Fall River’s Catholic School Superintendent Steve Perla said.
“I truly enjoy meeting the families and children and am so proud and honored to represent this wonderful new endeavor of the Diocese,” Barrett said. “Early childhood education has been my passion for my entire career, and now I am even more excited to lead a program that infuses age-appropriate faith and educational programs. Children are so inquisitive at these young ages, this is the perfect time to help them learn.”
The Little Flower Early Learning Center offers a faith-based, innovative, and affordable childcare program for children 6 weeks to 3.9 years old.
“The Little Flower Early Learning Center is a wonderful extension of our Catholic school system and we are so honored to have someone of Christine’s faith and extensive early education background to lead this center,” Assistant Superintendent of the Catholic Schools Alliance Sandi Drummey said. “Parents will immediately feel comfortable that their child or children will have wonderful care in addition to the academic foundation that will prepare them for pre-k and kindergarten.”
The Little Flower Early Learning Center accepts childcare vouchers.
For more information, including tuition rates, call Christine Barrett at 508-455-0145, or visit www.littleflowerelc.org.
