ATTLEBORO — Another sign of these coronavirus times, a drive-in family vacation Bible school was held this past week in the parking lot at the Evangelical Covenant Church.
The Bible school featured a half-day adventure each morning for children at the North Main Street church, with songs, skits, crafts, games, and a Bible story.
The program was free and children went home with crafts and science projects sponsored by church members.
There was also a “mission project” collecting school supplies for backpacks for children in need in the community, and socks and water bottles for a ministry to the homeless in the area.
“We thought we were going to have to cancel our Vacation Bible School this summer because of COVID-19 restrictions,” the Rev. Doug Bixby said. “However, our church started worshiping on a stage in our back parking lot during the summer.”
The loosening of state restrictions extended from the Sunday services to the Bible school.
“This has gone so well this summer that our church leaders started thinking that we could do the big group parts of Vacation Bible School in the same way,” Bixby said. “Then we made the decision to have a family drive-in Vacation Bible School in our parking lot where parents or caregivers stay with their children.”
All the participants wore masks and practiced social distancing.
“Some families even stay in their cars and listen to everything on an FM radio station. In this way, we can offer the highlights of VBS, a fun, high-energy experience of God at church, in a safe and responsible way,” Bixby said.
The pastor said many parents who brought their children to the Bible school had attended it when they were children.
“It was a joy to find a way to continue this significant ministry for our church and community,” Bixby said, adding church officials hope to employ some of the same ideas for an outdoor Sunday School starting in September.
“One thing we have all learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that the church is not a building, but it is the people.”
