ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church has just received accreditation as a “Green Sanctuary,” recognizing its environmental work, and it is spearheading the formation of a multi-faith Climate Change Coalition for the Attleboro area.
The Green Sanctuary certification from the Unitarian Universalist Association acknowledges Murray Church’s ongoing commitment to minimize its environmental carbon footprint on the earth in the face of global climate change.
The church completed 12 projects over a three-year period in the areas of worship, religious education, sustainable living, and community outreach for environmental justice to earn its Green Sanctuary certification.
Those projects included expanding the church’s recycling program, creating a nature trail behind the church for peaceful reflection, upgrading to LED lighting, hosting educational activities around climate change and climate justice in religious education, and creating a multi-faith climate change coalition to encourage ongoing work in the greater Attleboro area.
“These environmental actions are central to our faith, as our values are grounded in care for one another and care for the interdependent web of life, of which we are a part,” observed Judy DePue, chair of Murray’s Green Sanctuary effort.
“Sustainability is no longer a standard for ensuring health of our interdependent species. Earth’s systems have been severely damaged. Many people are vulnerable to the effects of pollution, racism, income inequality, and lack of health care,” DePue added. “The COVID crisis further enhanced these inequities. Now, especially, it is important to speak up for one another, and work to preserve this one planet we all call home.”
A multi-faith Climate Change Coalition is being formed for the Attleboro area.
Together, people of all faiths are invited to improve their collective carbon footprints, and address local and regional climate related concerns.
“We welcome people of all faiths as well as those with no faith affiliation,” DePue said.
Anyone interested should contact DePue at judydepue@gmail.com.
